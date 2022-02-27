John Ball Zoo announces passing of female bald eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) has announced the passing of one of its bald eagles on Saturday.

Bea was estimated to have been more than 10 years old when she passed away after battling a fungal infection, the zoo wrote on its Facebook page.

We’re told Bea’s voice had noticeably changed, prompting animal care workers to diagnose the issue. They say Bea encountered difficulties while under the effects of anesthesia, which her care team was unable to treat.

JBZ says Bea was with the zoo since 2017 after being rescued in Bruce Crossing, Michigan.

“Bea always had a lot of attitude, and was very observant whenever the keepers would enter her habitat,” the zoo writes. “She was a magnificent ambassador for her species and will certainly be missed by the staff and guests at John Ball Zoo.”

