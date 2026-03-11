'I've never seen anything like this in my life': Neighbors describe rapidly rising Grand Rapids flood waters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A storm system on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning brought wind, heavy rain, hail, and flooding across West Michigan. Many neighborhoods felt the effects of the storm, including on the northeast side of Grand Rapids.

Drew and Courtney Hall live on Carrier Creek Boulevard near Diamond Avenue, where the rain and hail overwhelmed the storm sewers, causing the road to flood with feet of water.

"I couldn't believe it," said Drew. "I felt like in the span of 10 minutes we went from having just an inch or two of water to feet of water. It was just crazy like looking at the cars that are across the street and just tracking, OK, the water's like 1 inch off their tire ,then 10 minutes later, oh, it's covering their whole tire in a little bit."

"The water was over our sidewalk coming up, I mean it happened so fast. I've never seen anything like this in my life," said Courtney.

The couple took video and pictures from their front door, showing several cars sitting in feet of water as clumps of hail floated by.

"We know there's a drain out there. It gets clogged all the time and so I was like, should I go out there or should we go out there and try to unclog it?" Courtney told me. "No, we're going to stay inside."

The Halls say while they were lucky and only had a little water come into their basement, several of their neighbors are dealing with major damage to their homes and vehicles.

"I haven't gotten to talk to our neighbors on the corner, but they were evacuated by firemen. I'm not, I haven't seen them since they left with duffel bags and their dog, but I talked to a few of our neighbors. One of them just got a new car last week and she was telling me this morning that she has water standing in her car. Her car was one of the ones that got like picked up by the water and moved and so she's going to have to get a new car. I know our other neighbors, like their whole basement is finished. Like they're going to have to rip up carpet. They took water damage," said Courtney. "It's unbelievable what can happen in such a short amount of time."

