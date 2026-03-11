Through your lens: Severe storms sweep through West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — A series of severe storms rolled into West Michigan on Tuesday night. Pop up thunderstorms dropped hail measuring up to two inches along with heavy rain and strong winds.

Many of our neighbors sent in pictures and video of the storm. We are sharing them here.

Hail in Hudsonville

Several people sent us pictures of hail that fell in the Hudsonville area, some measuring up to two inches wide.

WXMI A piece of 2-inch hail that fell in Hudsonville on March 10, 2026.

David B. Hail measuring an inch and a half that fell near Hudsonville on March 10, 2026.

David B. Hail measuring an inch and a half that fell near Hudsonville on March 10, 2026.

If you have something you want to send to us, email news@fox17online.com or message it through Facebook.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube