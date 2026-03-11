Through your lens: Severe storms sweep through West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — A series of severe storms rolled into West Michigan on Tuesday night. Pop up thunderstorms dropped hail measuring up to two inches along with heavy rain and strong winds.
Many of our neighbors sent in pictures and video of the storm. We are sharing them here.
Hail in Hudsonville
Several people sent us pictures of hail that fell in the Hudsonville area, some measuring up to two inches wide.
