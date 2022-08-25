'It's quite an honor': Monkeypox vaccines to be made in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the world continues to grapple with a monkeypox (MPV) outbreak, West Michigan is once again becoming a vaccine-production hub.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM), a Grand Rapids company, has been selected to help produce the JYNNEOS MPV vaccine, the company announced last week.

The Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo is one of the leading manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In partnership with Bavarian Nordic, GRAM is the first company to assist in the production of the MPV vaccine.

We’re told GRAM aided in Operation: Warp Speed during the initial production of the COVID-19 vaccine, which led to their involvement in filling MPV vaccines.

“It's quite an honor,” says CEO Tom Ross. “We have some really great and talented people, but I think the whole life sciences community in West Michigan … it's something that we could all be proud of. And we're a small part of that.”

Ross tells us the rollout for MPV vaccines is expected before early 2023 with millions of shots on the way.

Visit the CDC's website to track MPV cases in the country.

