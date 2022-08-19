Grand Rapids company to help fill monkeypox vaccines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids company has been selected to assist with the delivery of the JYNNEOS monkeypox (MPV) vaccine.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM) has partnered with Bavarian Nordic to fill and complete MPV vaccines, the Grand Rapids manufacturer tells us.

“We are happy to play our part and are proud to be in a position to support Bavarian Nordic and the U.S. Government with the monkeypox outbreak response,” says GRAM President & CEO Tom Ross. “GRAM is putting forth all efforts possible to accelerate the manufacturing of the vaccine.”

We’re told GRAM finished installing two fill lines Wednesday, raising their total number of fill lines to three.

GRAM says one of those lines will be dedicated to filling the MPV vaccine, adding their new responsibilities will not impact the company’s other day-to-day productions.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube