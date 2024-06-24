'It's better for all of us': Technology to improve recycling in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The city of Grand Rapids is now using cameras coupled with GPS and computers to better ensure recyclable materials are sorted properly.

Three of the city's recycling trucks will utilize specialized equipment during a 6-month trial period. Allowing the trucks to actively scan and identify items that cannot be recycled at the county facility.

Residents are then notified when these items are found in their bins.

As explained by the Grand Rapids Director of Public Safety John Gornley, its all for education. "To have an understanding of how we can make this process better for everybody. At the end of the day, we have more material that can be reused, and it's better for all of us," explained Gornley.

A grant from Michigan E.G.L.E. and the Recycling Partnership is helping pay for this program. They hope to increase the state's recycling rate to 30% by 2025.

