The lane closures on northbound and southbound US-131 in the S-Curve will end this weekend.

The schedule for the project, which has had delay after delay since August, shows the lane closures end Friday night at midnight.

Crews will be working on the left shoulder of that part of the freeway until 4 p.m. Monday, November 8.

Drivers want to know: What are they doing in the S-Curve?