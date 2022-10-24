Incumbent Kurt Reppart faces challenger Drew Robbins in race for Grand Rapids' 1st ward

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids' 1st Ward houses 66,000 people, a majority of which are on the city's west side. The ward is roughly half white, with its largest minority population being Hispanic voters, making up 30% of the population.

Kurt Reppart has held a seat as first ward commissioner for the last 5 years.

He's seeking a second term.

Reppart's number one priority is affordable housing, which is what got him started in local politics.

“Fifty-two percent of Grand Rapids residents are still paying too much for housing. Based on what the definition of affordability is,” Reppart said.

Reppart says he'd like to continue the work he's done to expand affordable housing in Grand Rapids, saying by addressing the need for housing, multiple issues are also addressed.

“There’s something that happens when you have your own apartment, that you can lock the door, and that you can afford,” Reppart said.

“If we think about a sense of safety, we think about children and their educational achievement…housing impacts everything."

Challenger Drew Robbins also calls the John Ball neighborhood home. He's 27, an army veteran, and a Grand Valley Honor's College graduate.

“From what I’ve heard, people are just looking for a new voice. And a fresh face on the city commission,” Robbins said.

Drew's main concern if elected is public safety. He's been endorsed by the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association, among other local law enforcement entities.

“Safety is obviously the most important thing that people want to talk about,” Robbins said.

Robbins says the best way to increase feelings of public safety is to offer more support for local law enforcement, saying that voters have told him his opponent Reppart isn't voting in line with their interests.

“Ultimately, I would hope to reconsider his approach to public safety,” Robbins said.

Robbins points to the decision to vote against grant money for the police department, which Reppart has made twice in the past.

Reppart has been publicly scrutinized for voting against funding that would have brought a service called ShotSpotter to downtown Grand Rapids.

However, Reppart says that "no" vote was not a stance against the police department. Reppart has been an advocate for surrounding the police department with support, so they can do the job they're hired for.

"They have a job only they can do," Reppart said.

Reppart says his vote was a stance against ShotSpotter, explaining that in his time on the commission the police department's budget has not been reduced. He says while he was initially voting against grant money, eventually, the City would have to absorb the cost of the program, which would add $500,000 to the police budget.

Reppart says because ShotSpotter would only operate for a one-mile radius of the city, he believes future funding is better spent on violence reduction programming that is proven to work.

His challenger says the police department having more tools in their toolbelt is a good thing, adding that he has nothing to do with SafeGR.

Robbins like to expand the opportunity for training for law enforcement, as well as mental health co-response.

“To me, it doesn’t matter— the point of the team is to be able to serve our community and be able to respond to those needs. If the best mechanism to do that and be able to respond to those needs is to have them as part of the Grand Rapids police umbrella than that’s great. If not, I’m certainly open to having those conversations as well,” Robbins said.

Both candidates want to continue the momentum surrounding outdoor space in Grand Rapids. Robbins says the competitive edge Grand Rapids has because of its natural beauty should not be ignored.

Reppart says it's time environmental issues contain an equity component, specifically in poor neighborhoods of the first ward.

Both candidates spoke about the death of Patrick Lyoya.

“The death of Patrick Lyoya was beyond tragic. I respect the county prosecutor for making the decision he did to charge in the way that he did. That’s not going to bring justice to the situation. But, there’s a chance for accountability for the family. It was a very difficult thing for our commission to not be able to speak. We still have to be careful about how we speak about it because it’s under current investigation and off to trial,” Reppart said. “All the things we’ve done didn’t prevent it. And we’ve got to do everything we can so it doesn’t ever happen again."

“I feel like it’s great that the commission, and none of the current candidates, have used that situation to benefit politically. I think that that does show you that our community at the end of the day, we have good values,” Robbins said. “It truly was a tragedy, through and through. It kind of opened up an old wound, I certainly grieve with the Lyoya family.” “I think that at the end of the day, you’re going to have those hard situations. And yes, while I think there can be made to the police department.. I just don’t think we have to reinvent the wheel."

