Inclusive, mobile mammogram unit to be running as a part of Pride

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During Pride month, Grand Rapids is celebrating with different activities in the area for those who identify as LGBTQ+ and for those who are allies of those within the community. One event is focusing on health this year.

Spectrum Health’s Betty Ford Breast Care Services is offering accessible and inclusive early detection screening through the mobile mammography unit at Baxter Community Center on Saturday, June 12.

The screening event is being held in partnership with the Baxter Community Center, Grand Rapids Pride Center, Grand Rapids LGBTQ+ Healthcare Consortium, and the West Michigan Coalition for Breast Health.

Staff on the mobile unit are specially trained to screen those who may not identify as female but may still need to be screened for health purposes.

"It's really important to detect any breast cancers early; that's when they're most treatable. So, by providing accessible and inclusive screening opportunities, we can support our community in so many ways," said Katherine Williams, event specialist at Spectrum Health's Cancer Center. "There will be some sensitivity, some awareness to the different needs that people may have on that day and an understanding for the history of the community."

RELATED: Why Pride Month is celebrated in the month of June

Williams says free mammograms will be offered for those who may be under-insured or uninsured. Spectrum staff will discuss any options available when booking the appointment.

The Grand Rapids Pride Center is letting its members know about the event with outreach and other information they are providing at the center in East Grand Rapids.

"What's great that the LGBTQ community that don't have or that don't identify as female are given an opportunity to get screening to ensure that everyone is able to have access to this type of care," said Eric Jensen with the Pride Center.

If you would like to book an appointment, you can call 616-486-6022. Appointments begin at 9 a.m.

You can see other events during Grand Rapids Pride HERE.

RELATED: Flags take different forms to represent different LGBTQ+ groups

RELATED: Battle Creek Pride Week scheduled to begin July 19

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube