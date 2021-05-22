Battle Creek Pride Week scheduled to begin July 19

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Pride Week is scheduled to take place Monday, July 19 through Sunday, July 25 this year, according to Battle Creek Pride.

We’re told the event will offer virtual as well as in-person activities.

“Pride Week is our most important week of the year,” says Pride Co-President Deana Spencer. “We hope everyone in our LGBTQ+ community, and in the Battle Creek area, will help us celebrate and join in the fun.”

The Pride organization says a different event will be held each day on Pride Week, providing us with the following schedule:

Monday, July 19 - “The Pride Porchlight Project”: The city is invited to swap out the bulbs on their porch lights with multicolored bulbs, with a different color each night. We’re told bulbs can be ordered from BC Pride.

Tuesday, July 20 - "Queer Inquiry": Experts in various practices will discuss pertinent topics relating to Pride.

Wednesday, July 21 - A Pride mural is scheduled to be dedicated downtown.

Thursday, July 22 - "LGBTQ&A": Local community members will answer Pride-related trivia questions.

Friday, July 23 - A car parade will be held throughout the city.

Saturday, July 24 - The Battle Creek Pride Resource Center will host an open house, and items will be collected to be sealed in a time capsule, which is scheduled to be unsealed in 2031. We're told drag performers will welcome tour guests.

Sunday, July 25 - "Whatever Floats Your Boat": A river float will be held in the Kalamazoo River, with a drag show included. A candlelight vigil is scheduled to take place in the evening in honor of lives lost.

