Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

I-196 eastbound bridge back open in downtown Grand Rapids

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
196 EB bridge back open.png
Posted at 5:18 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 05:24:26-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No more detour, no more delays on I-96 eastbound.

The bridge over the Grand River on eastbound I-196 is back open.

I-196 eastbound bridge is back open

Renovation of the bridge was supposed to be finished mid-summer, but workers found unexpected deterioration on the bridge that led to extension of the project by two months.

Road crews worked in the evening hours Wednesday to remove barriers and pavement markings that directed drivers off of eastbound I-196 and onto US-131, and now all is clear.

Eastbound I-96 traffic was frequently backed up at US-131 due to extra traffic due to the detour.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News