I-196 eastbound bridge back open in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No more detour, no more delays on I-96 eastbound.

The bridge over the Grand River on eastbound I-196 is back open.

Renovation of the bridge was supposed to be finished mid-summer, but workers found unexpected deterioration on the bridge that led to extension of the project by two months.

Road crews worked in the evening hours Wednesday to remove barriers and pavement markings that directed drivers off of eastbound I-196 and onto US-131, and now all is clear.

Eastbound I-96 traffic was frequently backed up at US-131 due to extra traffic due to the detour.

