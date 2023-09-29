Hundreds gather to bid farewell to old Kensington School building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 400 people came out to Grand Rapids' southwest side on Thursday, to say goodbye to the old Kensington School building.

The nearly 100-year-old building has been plagued by vandalism and break-ins since it closed in 2004. It had also been a cost and safety concern for Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Earlier this year, the school board voted unanimously to demolish the building, following discussions and community input on potential offers to purchase the site.

Instead, the area now will be restored to a green space beautified with wildflowers and used for recreation.

Courtesy GRPS Kensington Green Space rendering

GRPS hopes one day, the site may attract a community partner to help utilize the space in a way that benefits the school system and is welcomed by the community as a whole.

Tear-down of the site will begin in early October.

