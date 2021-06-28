Humane Society of West MI celebrates 138th birthday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A special paw-ty was held on the grounds of the Humane Society of West Michigan this weekend, celebrating 138 years of helping animals.

"We're just really excited to be able to invite the community out, said Megan Ellinger, events coordinator for the Humane Society. "This is a great way, even with the sun shining a little bit, to get people out, see what we do, thank them for their support, and hopefully get some animals adopted."

The celebration featured plenty of games and activities for the whole family, along with birthday treats like cake and ice cream.

Guests were asked to consider bringing a gift of pet supplies for the shelter.

"We are a 100% donor funded nonprofit," explained Ellinger. "Every dollar that we earn goes directly towards either buying dog food or cat litter or providing medical care to animals that wouldn't otherwise have it. So without our community being here, we wouldn't be able to help thousands of animals every year."

Visitors also had the chance to meet and mingle with some of the adoptable animals at the Humane Society.

"Right now, especially is cat and kitten season," said Ellinger. "Even though it's a humane society, we have some incredible dogs here who are very social, very loving, and a lot of fun. And then we even have Flora, who is our resident tortoise, who is available for adoption."

To learn more about adopting, or donating to the Humane Society of West Michigan, click here.