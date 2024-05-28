'He ran him over': Family of Riley Doggett upset after prosecutor decides not to file charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The family of 17-year-old Riley Doggett are frustrated after prosecutors decided not to press criminal charges against the deputy who struck him during a chase.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Tuesday afternoon that his office would not be filing charges against Deputy Josiah McMains in relation to the April 8 crash that left Doggett with fatal wounds.

"I did not find basis to charge the officer", Becker explained during a press conference.

The teenager driving the vehicle in which Doggett was a passenger during the pursuit will be facing criminal charges. He is looking at two felonies: fleeing and eluding causing death, and continuing a criminal enterprise.

Because he is under the age of 18, investigators have not released his name. Becker said that he plans to request the teen be tried as an adult.

His decisions about the case were hard to stomach for Doggett’s mother, Becky Wilbert.

“Those are not the charges that we expected,” she told FOX 17 minutes after Tuesday’s announcement.

“We're just hoping that something will come of it a little later. Maybe there's more evidence that we don't have yet."

On April 8, deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office initiated a chase with a vehicle that Doggett and another individual were inside.

Investigators say the vehicle was stolen.

At some point, their vehicle went off the road near Division Avenue and 32nd Street in Wyoming, hitting a number of parked cars.

Two people jumped out and ran. One of them was Doggett, who was then struck by a cruiser being driven by Deputy Josiah McMains.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital. His family telling FOX 17 the teenager suffered injuries to his head.

He would end up dying from his injuries at 10:42 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

Wilbert and her family’s attorney, Ven Johnson, are adamant that the deputy ran her son over intentionally.

"Mr. Becker kept saying there was no evidence that the officer ran him over,” Johnson explained Tuesday afternoon.

"First of all, I saw the officer run him over... he turned the car sharply to his right, knowing that Riley was on foot, coming into contact with Riley. That is a car running over a person.”

Doggett’s mother only saw the video of what happened to her son a few hours before the press conference Tuesday.

“This is the first time that they've reached out and given us information before just going live with it,” she said Tuesday.

"I still think there's more video to see... I need to see a little bit more... I would like to see it all, and then go from there."

An obituary prepared by his family reads, "Riley was a loving and very loyal son, brother, and friend. Riley's love was unconditional and what he would do for the ones he loved had no limits. Riley loved to dance, play sports and play the game with his little sister and friends. Riley loved being with his friends and his family, especially his older brother and his nephews."

"Riley was someone you could call anytime you needed help, whether it was to mow the lawn, sit in silence with you or crack jokes all day to ease your mind and make you laugh.”

Doggett was buried in Grand Rapids Friday.

The teenager now facing charges related to Riley’s death is expected to be in court for arraignment later this week.

Attorney Ven Johnson said Tuesday that a lawsuit on behalf of Doggett’s family is imminent.

