GRAND RAPIDS TURNS 175: FOX 17 meets Grand Rapidian who turned 100 years young

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is turning 175 this year, a big birthday for the major city. So much has changed over the almost two centuries.

At first, it was a village where the official founder first built a trading post, a blacksmith shop and a cabin back in 1826.

Then, in 1850, it became a city, and we fast forward to now 200,000 people calling it home.

“Oh, it is turning 175. How long have I been here? My whole life,” Margie Anderson said. “I think I am 99.”

Anderson quickly responded to his mom’s answer. “No, you’re 100.”

She proudly wore her age on her sleeve with a sweatshirt that read "100 years loved."

Before Anderson lived at MediLodge of Grand Rapids, she lived on the same block almost all her life.

“I was in the country where I lived, Kent County,” Anderson said.

The city limits grew over the past 175 years. In 1960 the city got big enough to include where Anderson grew up.

She has seen a lot of changes over 10 decades.

“I like to ice-skate down at Briggs Park. It’s a field now. That was an ice skating pond. They made it into one for us,” Anderson added.

She told the story of how her dad had a grocery store on College Avenue. It’s now a party store. She explains what hasn’t changed and what makes Grand Rapids so great: its people.

“I like everybody, and I want them to be halfway decent,” Anderson explained.

Anderson adds that whether they’re down the hall or down the street, the key to a long and happy life is staying healthy.

“I want to knock on wood. I don’t want to get sick and I have been healthy and feeling good. I hope I keep it up,” she said.

The city hasn't announced how they plan to celebrate this major milestone. They explained that they'd have more information next week.

