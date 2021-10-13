Halloween decorations at Walker 'murder house' draw attention

WALKER, Mich. — The owners of a home in Walker, made famous for the worst possible reasons, put out a Halloween display this year.

In 2003, a man killed his mother and two little sisters in the home. The deaths were brutal. He used a baseball bat and kitchen knife in the killings.

Neighbors say while some may consider it distasteful, it's not their place to judge.

“I think people are blowing it out of proportion, more than it needs to be. But I mean, the taste might not be the best,” neighbor Nate Reed said.

The decorations feature three crime scene markers, bloody handprints on the windows, police tape and three gravestones.

The people who live in the home now say they're aware the display might rub people the wrong way. However, they also say they don't love the people who come by their home to stare at it because of what happened there.

So they decided to give people something to stare at.

Neighbor Nate Reed was about 16 or 17 when the killings happened.

“A tragedy is what it is. It’s sad. It's sad that it happened. And sad that kid had problems like that, to do that to his own family. That always got me,” Reed said.

Initially, the homeowners had a baseball bat outside, which they've since removed. A baseball bat was used in the 2003 killings.