Gwen Walz making 3 campaign stops in Grand Rapids on Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the presidential campaign winds down, Gwen Walz will be in Grand Rapids on Sunday.

That announcement was made by the Harris-Walz Campaign shortly before noon Saturday.

Walz is the wife of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and the First Lady of the State of Minnesota. She will deliver campaign speeches at the following three locations in Grand Rapids on Sunday at times that have not been announced

*The Renaissance Church of God in Christ

*The First Community A.M.E. Church

*The Team Harris-Walz and Michigan Democrats canvass launch

The Harris-Walz Campaign issued the following statement regarding Sunday's visit:

"Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz will travel to Grand Rapids to speak at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ and the First Community A.M.E. Church before heading to a Harris-Walz and Michigan Dems canvass launch where she will mobilize Michiganders to get out the vote for Vice President Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot.

Mrs. Walz will highlight the contrast between Vice President Harris and Governor Walz’s vision for a brighter, more hopeful future versus Donald Trump and JD Vance’s Project 2025 agenda that will drag Michigan backward and give Trump unprecedented, unchecked power to enact his extreme and dangerous agenda."

