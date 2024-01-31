GRR sets new record in 2023 for travel numbers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) witnessed record travel numbers in 2023.

The airport says 3,794,915 travelers passed through the terminal last year, up 6% from its previous record in 2019.

October was the busiest travel month in the airport’s history at 349,987 flyers, according to GRR.

“We are truly grateful to the West Michigan community for their support in helping us achieve this remarkable milestone,” says GRR Authority President & CEO Tory Richardson. “The Ford International Airport has experienced tremendous growth, thanks to the dedication of our team and partners in continuously providing world-class service to our guests.”

GRR says festivities were held Wednesday in celebration of the new milestone. They included live music, therapy dogs, free swag and more.

We’re told the airport is one of the fastest growing in the nation. GRR is the process of implementing a $600 million expansion to accommodate passenger growth and contribute to the region’s economy.

Visit GRR’s website for more information.

