Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport adds post-security relief area for pets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) added its first pet relief area for travelers who have cleared the security checkpoint.

Those who plan to fly with animals now have a place for their pets to do their business prior to boarding their flights.

GRR says the pet relief area is found at the start of Concourse A and is equipped with wheelchair access, a floor-level drinking fountain, a “K9 grass system” that optimizes drainage, a waste bin and more.

“We understand that travel companions come in all shapes and sizes, and our commitment to providing a seamless and comfortable journey extends to our furry friends,” says GRR Authority President & CEO Tory Richardson. “This new space further elevates the guest experience, ensuring all passengers, including their animal companions, feel welcomed and cared for during their journey through the Airport.”

The airport credits BISSELL for supporting the pre-security relief area, which is found near the terminal’s west side and drop-off lane.

Visit GRR’s website for more information on their available amenities.

