GRR holds groundbreaking on new aircraft rescue and firefighting station

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction has begun on a new aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) station at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) Wednesday.

Airport officials say the 25,000-square-foot building will improve safety for passengers and ease aircraft operations.

The facility will be large enough to house state-of-the-art firefighting vehicles, equipment and space to train staff, according to GRR.

“We are grateful to celebrate this momentous occasion as we break ground on this new innovative facility,” says Airport Authority President & CEO Tory Richardson. “This investment is a testament to the Airport’s commitment to providing world-class safety and security measures to our passengers, partners and community members.”

We’re told the $14.5 million project will not come at the expense of taxpayers. GRR says the facility will be paid for with state and federal grants, airport-issued municipal bonds and user fees.

The ARFF station is projected to be finished before February 2025.

