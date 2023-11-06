GRR adopts program to help travelers with hidden disabilities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) announced Monday it has joined an initiative that supports passengers with unseen disabilities.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program allows travelers to subtly disclose invisible disabilities by donning sunflower pins, lanyards, ID cards or wristbands. Airport officials explain this helps individuals disclose their personal needs without having to verbally state their conditions.

“We are thrilled to join more than 230 airports worldwide in providing a more inclusive and accessible travel experience through the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network,” says GRR Authority President & CEO Tory Richardson.“The Ford International Airport is committed to ensuring every traveler feels valued and supported during their journey. With the implementation of this program, we hope to further support guests with hidden and visible disabilities to enjoy greater independence while navigating through the Airport.”

We’re told the program was first introduced in the U.K. in 2016 and has since been adopted by organizations in transportation, retail, government, education, healthcare and other industries around the world.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport

Airport staff members have been instructed to look for the sunflower symbol and offer assistance when needed, according to GRR.

Visit GRR’s website for more on how it offers accessibility to travelers.

