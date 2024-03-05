GRPS testing new AI technology to connect with Spanish speakers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the world continues to explore the potential benefits of Artificial Intelligence, Grand Rapids Public Schools is experimenting with the new technology as well.

GRPS announced a pilot program to help district leaders reach a broader, Spanish-speaking audience.

This computer software essentially takes a video recorded in English, translates the speaker's words to Spanish in real time, and manipulates their mouth movements to accurately reflect those Spanish words.

“In the past we’ve worked with team members and contractors to do voiceovers of the message we’re sharing, but we believe this allows the user to be one step closer to hearing directly from us,” said Leon Hendrix, GRPS Executive Director of Communications, in a press release. “That’s our goal in everything we do — to remove barriers of engagement wherever they exist. We’re excited to see emerging technology that can help us in this work.”

Any time this technology is used in a video message, viewers will be made aware of the changes through an on-screen notification.

“We’re not trying to trick or confuse anyone. We felt it important to put in guardrails that ensure transparency so the viewer understands what they are watching,” Hendrix said.

For transparency and accuracy, GRPS will work with fluent Spanish speakers to review AI videos before they are published.

According to the GRPS press release, "Hispanic scholars make up about 40% of the district’s student population. About 28% of GRPS students have Spanish listed as the preferred language to communicate with their families."

As the technology is new, it only has a few languages available to start. When other languages become available, GRPS hopes to take advantage and connect with an even wider audience.

FOX 17 has been invited to witness the capabilities of this technology in person Tuesday morning. We'll air the full story on FOX 17 News at 5 & 6 p.m.

If you'd like to see how the AI works before then, click this link to see an example from Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby.

The default video is the originaly, unedited, English version. To see the AI-influenced Spanish version, find the blue bar directly under the video that says "In Espanol: Click here to watch the Vlog in Spanish."

