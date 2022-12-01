Watch Now
GRPS: Southeast Career Pathways dismissing students early due to GRPD incident

Posted at 12:44 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 13:19:38-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools says Southeast Career Pathways will dismiss students early due to a shooting involving Grand Rapids police near the building.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says an officer-involved shooting took place in a "running gun battle" near the building.

The school district said they do not have details on the incident involving GRPD but says none of its students were directly involved.

Classes were dismissed early and busses are being brought in for students who take the bus.

READ MORE: GRPD: Homicide suspect dead following 'run-and-gun' shootout with police

