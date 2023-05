GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week, the district announced Wednesday evening.

GRPS canceled class for Thursday and Friday due to “extreme heat.”

Kent Co. Extreme Heat Fact Sheet by WXMI on Scribd

West Michigan has seen temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s this week, and it’s been the second-driest May on record.

Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube