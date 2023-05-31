Today's Forecast: Near record breaking heat with a pop-up shower/storm possible

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We officially hit 90 degrees yesterday in Grand Rapids for the first time this year! Muskegon also broke a daily high record yesterday too! Our stretch of sizzling temperatures and sunny skies is likely to extend this week, leading to ideal days along Lake Michigan. The waters of Lake Michigan are currently in the upper 40s to lowers 50s, with low wave heights. The warming trend continues, as well, with a couple days likely to meet or exceed 90 degrees. High pressure is expected to remain in control, slowly meandering through the Great Lakes region. This will keep mainly dry and warm weather in West Michigan. However, there will be a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday and Thursday mostly along and west of US-131 coming off a lake breeze. We are on pace for this to be West Michigan's second driest month of May on record. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a pop-up shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & mild. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of an afternoon pop-up shower or storm. Highs near 90.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs near 90.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Chance of stray pop-up shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s near 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

