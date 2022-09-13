GRPS leaders, families set to discuss future of schools, other buildings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public School leaders plan to meet with parents and students Tuesday to discuss the future of its buildings.

It’s the first of several town hall style meetings aimed allowing community members the chance to weigh in on the district’s Facilities Master Plan.

In August, GRPS announced it may close some schools and other facilities amid declines in enrollment.

According to the district, there has been a 26 percent decrease in the number of students enrolled at GRPS over the past 12 years.

Due to the decline, its overall building utilization level sits around 53 percent, significantly less than the 85 percent the state recommends districts maintain.

“Often times, teachers will pair together to do professional learning,” said Dr. Leadriene Roby, GRPS superintendent, in an interview with FOX17 at the time. “If you only have one teacher in one building, who is she professional learning and doing her professional development with? It would make sense to look at two different programs, as an option, that you combine programs that allow more support for teachers, more support for scholars.”

Tuesday’s meeting will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Harrison Park Academy.

Childcare and refreshments will be provided.

If you cannot attend the meeting, click here to learn more about other opportunities to participate.

