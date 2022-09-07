Grand Rapids Public Schools asks for community feedback in new facilities plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Schools is brainstorming new ways to use under-used buildings, a project that the public is invited to weigh in on.

From September 13 to October 12, GRPS will be hosting eleven town hall meetings, all open to the public. Community members are invited to share their thoughts on the new facilities plan and to dialogue with district leaders.

The Facilities Master Plan will allow the school system to optimize financial resources, says GRPS, since the space they currently have is more than what their student body needs.

The school stresses the importance of the Facilities Master Plan, saying that if the number of school buildings is pared down, the school will be better able to funnel taxpayer dollars to programs that benefit GRPS students.

“These are serious conversations that require the input of the community at large. The decisions we make with this Facilities Master Plan will improve education for our scholars today and well into the future,” GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said. “This plan needs all hands on deck and this public engagement plan reflects our desire to get as many voices at the table as possible.”

At each event, GRPS will offer childcare services for those who need it, as well as refreshments for all attendants.

Also, GRPS emphasizes that interpretation services will be available at all meetings. Two of the town hall dates will feature a "dedicated Spanish session," happening simultaneously to the English session.

For those who cannot attend in person, GRPS is also providing access via Zoom.

Additionally, GRPS is publicizing a community survey to gain additional feedback about the Facilities Master Plan.

Feedback can also be submitted to myschools@grps.org

