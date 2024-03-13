GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The announcement of an artificial intelligence pilot program at Grand Rapids Public Schools, allowing district leaders to appear as if they are speaking Spanish on video, earned criticism last week from the Hispanic Center of West Michigan and other local groups.

In a three-page letter sent to the district last Wednesday, the Center wrote, "AI should be viewed as a tool, rather than a comprehensive solution... should not replace the essential role of bilingual and culturally responsive staff."

GRPS criticized over rollout of Spanish-speaking AI program

On Monday of that week, GRPS published a press release with links to videos showing Dr. Leadriane Roby using the AI technology.

“We’re not trying to trick or confuse anyone," said GRPS Director of Communications Leon Hendrix, noting that the videos are screened by Spanish-speaking people before publication.

READ MORE: GRPS testing new AI technology to connect with Spanish speakers

Days later, the district sent a survey to families, finding that 90 percent approved of the continued use of the technology, with some calling it "convenient" and "helpful."

Grand Rapids Public Schools

"If most of the parents are saying this is okay, then by all means do it," said Evelyn Esparza-Gonzalez, president of the Hispanic Center of West Michigan. "But we can no longer be an afterthought."

"It's about testing a technology within our community without asking for their feedback," said Esparza-Gonzalez, wanting for Spanish-speaking families to have been included earlier in the decision-making process, before last week's announcement.

"The folks that were most impacted by decisions like these should be at the table, said Erika VanDyke, a member of the Grand Rapids-based nonprofit Urban Core Collective.

"We want our students to feel valued," VanDyke said. "What does it look like to be doing that work ahead of time?"

To read more about the use of AI technology at GRPS, click here for the district's full press release.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube