GRPS administrators return to school, discuss safety & security

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It won’t be long until Grand Rapids students reach the end of their summer vacation, but school administrators returned to school Tuesday.

They kicked off the school year with a theme: “welcome home.”

“We feel that school should be a place similar to home,” says Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby. “We talked about the foundation of a house where you have the structural components where it's curriculum and instruction and different things like that.”

School administrators, building leaders and others met to go over school safety and emotional security ahead of the approaching school year.

Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) wants to help their staff members offer better social support to its students.

The district highlighted 10 different initiatives with forums centered around health and wellness, safety and professional learning.

This comes after three separate incidents of guns being found within the district last semester, resulting in a temporary ban on backpacks. That ban will be lifted at the start of the school year.

“We're very committed to looking at those opportunities for growth and engagement with our young people as well as our families and our staff for: How do we continue to make school the safest place possible?” Roby adds.

Students return to class Aug. 22.

Visit GRPS’s website to view their calendar and strategic plan.

