GRPS to lift backpack ban, increase safety measures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) announced it is lifting its districtwide backpack ban after safety measures were put in place to keep students safe.

The ban went into effect after two elementary school students brought guns to school in the span of a week earlier this year. A total of four guns were taken from students during the 2022–23 school year.

Parents are recommended to outfit their children with clear backpacks to help district officials monitor what students are bringing to school. However, this is not required.

Other safety measures planned for the 2023–24 school year include:



More random screenings.

Prevention programs for students returning after being expelled.

Mental health support.

Parent-focused safety resources.

Partnership with Silent Observer for anonymous reports.

Safety assessments of district buildings.

Weapon detection technology.

Training to promote safety and prevent violence.

“School safety is our top Priority. We know that our scholars cannot achieve the growth and learning they are capable of unless they feel safe in the learning environment. We took a comprehensive look at our safety procedures and will continue to adapt, learn, and change as necessary,” says Superintendent Leadriane Roby, Ph.D. “As we continue to engage the community and ask our supporters to Reimagine GRPS with Us!, creating Safe, Healthy, and Healing school environments will be central in our goals. It’s no coincidence that ‘safe’ is mentioned first.”

School is scheduled to resume Aug. 22.

