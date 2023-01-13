Watch Now
GRPD: Two suspects charged with August 2022 murder of Dacarri Brown

Posted at 9:28 AM, Jan 13, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say two people have been arrested for the August 2022 murder of 22-year-old Dacarri Brown in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says 29-year-old Tiesean Hatchett and 33-year-old Leonard Young are charged with felony murder, assault with intent to rob while armed, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm charges for Brown’s murder.

Brown was shot and killed on August 27, 2022, near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and Division Avenue.

“These arrests are the result of the determination and tenacity of our GRPD detective team,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “I hope this brings some measure of comfort and a sense of justice for Dacarri Brown’s loved ones.”

