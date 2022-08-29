Victim in Grand Rapids shooting identified, death ruled a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids over the weekend has been identified.

The shooting occurred near Division Avenue and Stewart Street on Saturday, Aug. 27, ending with the death of 22-year-old Dacarri Brown, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

We’re told Brown’s death was ruled a homicide upon the completion of an autopsy by the Kent County Medical Examiner’s office.

Anyone with knowledge related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

