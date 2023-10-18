GRPD: Suspect charged for crash that left motorcyclist seriously impaired

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a Grand Rapids crash that critically injured a motorcyclist.

The crash happened Sept. 2 near Plaster Creek on Division Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told the motorcyclist was rear-ended and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities suspect alcohol and speed as contributing factors.

GRPD says an arrest warrant was released Monday for 25-year-old Justino Bautista, who turned himself in a day later.

Bautista was subsequently charged with operating while intoxicated causing injury, reckless driving causing bodily impairment, and failing to stop after a crash dealing serious impairment, according to police. Each charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

“The dangers and devastation of impaired driving are well known,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “GRPD Traffic Unit officers worked tirelessly to put this case together to bring justice for the victim and hold this driver accountable for his actions. It shouldn’t need to be said, but if you are impaired by alcohol or drugs, do not get behind the wheel.”

The motorcyclist is likely to survive but may be in recovery for a long time, according to GRPD.

