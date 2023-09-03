GRPD: Man in critical condition following car vs. motorcycle crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in the hospital in critical condition following a car vs. motorcycle crash in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) responded to Division Ave S near Plaster Creek on Friday night just before 11 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist was driving Northbound on Division when he was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

GRPD says a suspect is in custody. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The circumstances around this case remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thompson at (616) 456-3320 or by email at athompson@grcity.us or Officer Kohl at (616) 456-4513 or by email at tkohl@grcity.us.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or submitted through their website.