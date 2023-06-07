GRPD: Man suffered medical emergency before car hit him

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian who was found dead after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids last week died of natural causes, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Police say a 60-year-old man was lying on the road when he was hit near Cherry Street and Commerce Avenue on the morning of June 2. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a medical examination, we’re told the man experienced “a fatal medical event” before the car hit him.

The victim’s identity will not be released until family members are notified.

