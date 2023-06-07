Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

GRPD: Man suffered medical emergency before car hit him

pedestrian hit by mel trotter 2.JPG
FOX 17
pedestrian hit by mel trotter 2.JPG
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 13:13:14-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian who was found dead after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids last week died of natural causes, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Police say a 60-year-old man was lying on the road when he was hit near Cherry Street and Commerce Avenue on the morning of June 2. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a medical examination, we’re told the man experienced “a fatal medical event” before the car hit him.

The victim’s identity will not be released until family members are notified.

pedestrian hit by mel trotter 2.JPG

READ MORE: Pedestrian hit in downtown Grand Rapids

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward