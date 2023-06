GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Friday morning.

Officers got the call to the area of Commerce Ave. SW and Cherry St. W around 1:45 a.m.

They say when they arrived the man hit was still under the car involved. Firefighters had to help get him out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car stayed on scene police say was cooperative with investigators.

They're still investigating what led up to the crash.