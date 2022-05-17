GRPD investigating multiple instances of vandalism targeting homes of city commissioners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating multiple instances of vandalism targeting Grand Rapids city commissioners.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the vandalism happened overnight and targeted the private homes of city commissioners.

The department says officers are now investigating, collecting relevant security camera footage, seeking witness statements and processing additional evidence.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online.

