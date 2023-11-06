3rd person found dead in SE Grand Rapids neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person has died after gunshots were heard near where two dead bodies were found in southeast Grand Rapids Monday.

Multiple cruisers arrived in a matter of minutes in the Burton Heights neighborhood, creating a presence a block away from the earlier death investigation in the 2000 block of Horton Avenue.

Police are expected to provide additional information during the evening hours.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

READ MORE: GRPD investigating 2 murders at different scenes

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube