GRPD introduces K9s Leo and Ace

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) has added two new K9s to its team!

Leo and Ace are both certified to serve the public and are currently on duty, police say.

We’re told 15-month-old Leo is assigned to Officer Pete Thompson. The Dutch Shepherd is specialized in sniffing out explosives and patrol duty. He was appointed as Kilo’s replacement, who retired in September.

At only 11 months old, Ace is the department’s youngest K9 ever, according to GRPD. The Belgian Malnois serves alongside Officer Kenny Nawrocki. His duties are similar to Leo’s.

Ace joins the team after Bosco passed away unexpectedly over the summer.

Both K9s were purchased and trained with the Grand Rapids Police Foundation’s support.

“K9s are an important part of police work,” says Sgt. Justin Kribs. “We appreciate the foundation’s support of these dogs to help keep our community safe.”

Police also released an update on Dozer’s recovery in the wake of a crash that happened while on duty this August. They say he is still under going physical therapy. Whether he will return to duty is not yet certain.

READ MORE: Grand Rapids K9 seriously injured in crash with speeding vehicle

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube