GRPD mourns the loss of active-duty K9 Bosco

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is mourning the loss of an active-duty K9 officer.

GRPD said Thursday evening that K9 Bosco has passed away.

In a tweet, the department said: “We don’t have all the answers, but it appears he had an undiscovered health issue.”

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of active-duty K9 Bosco. We don't have all the answers, but it appears he had an undiscovered health issue. He was 6 years old. K9 Bosco joined GRPD in 2018, partnered with Officer Kenneth Nawrocki. Rest in peace, good boy. pic.twitter.com/t0tUKfsu6Y — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) July 20, 2023

K9 Bosco joined the Grand Rapids Police Department in 2018.

He was partnered with Officer Kenneth Nawrocki.

Grand Rapids Police Department

K9 Bosco was just six years old.

