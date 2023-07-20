Watch Now
GRPD mourns the loss of active-duty K9 Bosco

Grand Rapids Police Department
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 17:55:52-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is mourning the loss of an active-duty K9 officer.

GRPD said Thursday evening that K9 Bosco has passed away.

In a tweet, the department said: “We don’t have all the answers, but it appears he had an undiscovered health issue.”

K9 Bosco joined the Grand Rapids Police Department in 2018.

He was partnered with Officer Kenneth Nawrocki.

K9 Bosco was just six years old.

