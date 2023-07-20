GRPD mourns the loss of active-duty K9 Bosco

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is mourning the loss of an active-duty K9 officer.
GRPD said Thursday evening that K9 Bosco has passed away.
In a tweet, the department said: “We don’t have all the answers, but it appears he had an undiscovered health issue.”
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of active-duty K9 Bosco. We don't have all the answers, but it appears he had an undiscovered health issue. He was 6 years old. K9 Bosco joined GRPD in 2018, partnered with Officer Kenneth Nawrocki. Rest in peace, good boy. pic.twitter.com/t0tUKfsu6Y— Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) July 20, 2023
K9 Bosco joined the Grand Rapids Police Department in 2018.
He was partnered with Officer Kenneth Nawrocki.
K9 Bosco was just six years old.