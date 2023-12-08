GRPD gets new body cameras, tasers, VR headsets in extension of Axon contract

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids has agreed to enter a new contract with Axon, which provides body cameras and Tasers as well as training for the police department. The new technology comes with a $3.9 million price tag. FOX 17 spoke with city leaders about what the new package includes.

Things are about to get a lot more technical at the Grand Rapids Police Department.

“We are super excited to be launching our new contract with Axon,” said Brandon Davis, director of Oversight and Public Accountability.

At Tuesday's fiscal committee meeting, Grand Rapids officials signed off on a new contract with Axon for the most up-to-date technology.

The "full tech" package includes a virtual reality component, which will be new for the department.

“We’re excited about some of the improvements that are coming along,” Davis said.

The new body cameras will be harder to accidentally switch off, according to the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability. New Tasers will also automatically shut off if taken from an officer. It's an important step of the department in maintaining clear lines of communication with the public, including longer battery life for body cameras.

“Going from 12 hours to 13 hours, that’s a whole additional hour we’re able to make sure that officer’s actions are being videotaped,” Davis said.

It will also be harder for the Axon 4 body cameras to fall off.

“More secure mounts. So one of the things we’ve talked about before is trying to make sure cameras stay on when officers interact with community members,” Davis said.

Leaders say they're saving money by signing on at the end of 2023 to lock in a better rate. Axon products are more expensive in 2023 than they were in 2019 when the department last signed a contract. By signing now, the 2023 rate is guaranteed through the duration of the contract.

Brandon Davis, director of the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability, says this is a necessary price to pay for top-of-the-line technology and, therefore, officer accountability.

“These funds are embedded in the budget Office of Oversight and Public Accountability, and not in the Grand Rapids Police Department budget,” Davis said.

The police department considers the upgrades a "game changer."

Leaders with the police department say they're most excited for the new virtual reality headsets that will allow officers to be placed in the shoes of someone going through a mental health crisis, to better understand what that's like.

“This is a large number. But it’s an important number. In order for us to ensure we have that accountability, that is so important. It’s important we have these body-worn cameras. It’s important we have these technological improvements,” Davis said.

The contract is for the next three years, with the option to renew at the 2023 rate for an additional two years.

