GRPD: Fatal Bridge Street fire ruled arson, suspect arrested & charged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fire that left a man dead in Grand Rapids in mid-June has been ruled an arson, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

The fire broke out June 14 in the early morning near Bridge Street and Garfield Avenue.

The victim has since been identified as 64-year-old Charles James.

Police say they have a suspect in custody. We’re told 38-year-old Tyeshia Minor was charged with felony murder and arson in the first degree.

READ MORE: One person killed in overnight fire in Grand Rapids

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube