One person killed in overnight fire in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead after a fire in Grand Rapids overnight.

Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366 says the fire happened in the 1200 block of Bridge Street NW just after 1 a.m. on June 14.

Crews arrived on the scene within three minutes of receiving the call and found a 2-story apartment hour with flames showing from the second floor.

Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366

Officials say firefighters immediately began attacking the fire and searching for trapped victims.

One man had to jump out of a second-floor window to escape. Firefighters say he was given emergency medical care on scene before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366





Another occupant was killed in the fire. That person’s name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

