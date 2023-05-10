GRPD Explorers clinch 'Governor's Cup' win making for a two-year hot streak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a weekend competition at Fort Custer in Battle Creek, young people from Grand Rapids claimed the top honors—beating out 20 teams from across the state of Michigan for the "Governor's Cup" trophy for the top overall team.

The four young people competing were graded on how they handled multiple intense scenarios, including domestic responses, high-risk traffic stops, building searches, accident investigations as well as handgun marksmanship.

Each scenario is graded, and this year marks the first year GRPD Explorers placed in each category, also taking first in domestics and accident investigation.

This is the second straight year GRPD Explorers claimed the overall award for best team.

Explorers is a year-round program for young people from ages 14-20 who want to pursue a career in law enforcement. Meetings are every other week at GRPD. Grand Rapids police say the program helps build leadership skills, teamwork, critical thinking skills, physical fitness, mentor relationships, and skills related to the profession that is police work.

For more information on the GRPD Police Explorers Program, visit joingrpd.com[link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].

