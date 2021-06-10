GRPD expands summer baseball league to reach more kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — OnBase with GRPD is back this summer after a year off.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has hosted a summer baseball league since 2014.

In 2020, it was canceled due to COVID. This summer, OnBase with GRPD is back. But this time, instead of hosting the clinic at one park, GPRD is spreading the clinics throughout the city to reach more families in different neighborhoods.

Kids don't need a mitt, bat, ball, or experience to participate.

“We provide everything. We’re providing everything from a shirt, a hat that they can take home with them. We have bats, we have gloves. Everything they need to play,” said Sgt. Neil Gomez.

The program is free for kids 9-12, and lunch is provided at every clinic. Every clinic is on a Tuesday or Thursday from 10-noon, with lunch from noon to 12:30.

The dates are as follows:

June 17 - Rasberry Field

June 22 - MLK Park

June 24 - Richmond Park

June 29 - Huff Park

July 1 - Belknap Park

Volunteers can register here. To register a child to participate, call 616-456-4696 or 311.

