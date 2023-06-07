GRPD Chief takes questions about drone program, privacy concerns at community meeting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chief Eric Winstrom believes drones would contribute to a safer Grand Rapids and is backing a plan to incorporate these unmanned aerial systems into the city's police department. However, many people in the community disagree, saying they worry about the long-term consequences.

ORIGINAL STORY: Grand Rapids Police Department pitches plan for drones

On Tuesday night, Chief Winstrom joined with the Office of Oversight and Public Accounting to describe the proposal for drones in Grand Rapids. At this meeting, the community was invited to weigh in.

Six drones would be purchased, with a price tag around $100,000, and Winstrom emphasized they are to be used on a mission-specific basis and not to randomly roam.

"I think getting out here, communicating that we're not using drones as first responders," he said. "We're not using it to just look around the neighborhood."

Winstrom views the devices as tools that would increase efficiency within the Grand Rapids Police Department, which already faces shortages.

Some people support the proposal, saying the drones would help them feel safer.

"I appreciate the approach that's being taken and thought that's being put into it," said one person who attended Tuesday's meeting. "Because I don't want random surveillance as much as the next guy, but I appreciate the mission, the mission, direct approach and the polices that are in place to use the drones."

But many voiced concerns about privacy, fearing facial recognition, discrimination and harassment.

"Policy is only as good as department that will uphold it," said one person. "GRPD currently has multiple civil rights lawsuits, which is concerning."

Another community member called the drones "disrespectful" in the light of recent events.

"You guys talk a good game but in the end it's all going to fall on the people. Every program that you guys implement end up criminalizing the black and brown and melanated community. We're not going to have it. We've dealt with situations like Patrick Lyoya being shot and we want to see that resolved, ok? We want to see other situations resolved too. For you guys to throw this in our laps is disrespectful."

RELATED: Community members raise privacy concerns over GRPD's proposed use of drones

Meanwhile, Winstrom stressed multiple times throughout the meeting that facial recognition would not be allowed if drones were used in Grand Rapids. He also emphasized that the drones wouldn't collect information on individuals, but would instead be used to address unsafe conditions.

Each drone's usage would be documented, he said, and that information would be entrusted to the Office of Public Oversight and Accountability.

Right now, Winstrom says drones are used by several West Michigan agencies, pointing repeatedly to neighboring departments like Walker, the Kent County Sheriff's Office, Big Rapids, and Kalamazoo.

"I understand the skepticism about, over collection of data. I think we have a very robust accountability system built in, which none of our neighbors have with the Office of Oversight and Professional Accountability and director Davis. So we have that next level of protection," he said.

GRPD says the aerial devices could save the department more than $11,000 per year and mitigate staffing shortages. However, the plan is still in the conversation phase, and the purchase request will need to be approved by the City Commission at a later date.

ALSO:GRPD requests community feedback before buying, using drones

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

