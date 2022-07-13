GRPD arrests, charges suspect in Plymouth Ave. shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on July 8.

On Wednesday, 44-year-old Anthony Webb was charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say the shooting happened at Plymouth Avenue NE and Matilda Street NE.

GRPD says the victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot several times and is expected to survive.

