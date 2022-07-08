Grand Rapids police looking for shooting suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after one person was shot near Cambridge Square Apartments.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is setting up a perimeter around Cambridge Square Apartments on Mason Street NE as they search for the shooter.

Details are extremely limited, but we do know one person was shot. GRPD says the shooter fled the area.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

