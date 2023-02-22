GRPD: 2023 strategic plan focuses on ‘safety, innovation, engagement’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department announced its strategic plan for 2023 Tuesday.

GRPD says the plan intends to clarify its missions for the year and includes what the department calls “accountability metrics” to measure its success in reaching these goals.

Chief Eric Winstrom said the 2023 plan leans heavily on feedback the department sought out from both its employees and the people living in the city of Grand Rapids.

“This is an update, not a new plan,” Chief Winstrom said Tuesday. “We want to be the gold standard in policing…To get there, GRPD needs to keep building trust, reduce crime, bring justice to victims and recruit and retain great employees.”

GRPD’s top priorities are safety, innovation and engagement.

“Training is a big topic I’ve heard as a priority from the community. I’m proud of the constitutional policing, de-escalation and self-regulation training we brought from civilian trainers since my arrival,” Chief Winstrom added. “Success means full staffing with a diverse and exceptional workforce.”

The department plans to increase its collaborative work with community groups and the city’s Office of Public Accountability.

“It’s imperative that we recognize that, while policing alone cannot solve all problems, not adequately funding the police is similarly bad public policy,” Chief Winstrom said.

GRPD is committed to maintaining accurate and current statistics on its accountability dashboard, which is available online.

“Our commitment to communication transparency and accountability is only matched by our commitment to listen,” Chief Winstrom added. “Our vision of partnering with the community to become the safest midsize city and most trusted police department is unchanged.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube