Groundbreaking held for new lodge at MLK Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Martin Luther King Jr. Park is one step closer to having a new lodge! A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday, ushering the next phase of the project.

The old lodge has been demolished after standing for decades. It was done to make space for the new one, which will be nearly five times larger and with modern amenities.

Grand Rapids Parks and Rec Director David Marquardt says they began planning the new lodge after connecting with neighbors and determining what the city’s growing needs are.

The project is expected to cost just under $20 million. Marquardt says MLK Park’s popularity is worth the price tag.

"More importantly than that, this is home to one of our four campsites in the summer months. So we've got hundreds of kids that come here on a regular basis every summer day, June through August. We really want a new home to them where it's safer, it's secure, it's brighter," says Marquardt. “We go to the pool here at the park. Almost every day during the summers and the changing rooms were just they were old. So being able to have, like, a new locker room facilities. Just like a new community space as well will be. I know it's something we're really excited about.”

By next summer, the new lodge will have a gym, community spaces for rent and more.

